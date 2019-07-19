Government to support corporate sector in exploring IR 4.0

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is prepared to provide full support to the corporate sector to spur the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0).

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin (pix) said the support included open policies to ensure that the players were not only capable of being followers but also become the industry leaders.

Although the government might only provide limited support, the sector could still achieve much with existing technological advances, she said in her closing remark at the Beyond Paradigm Summit 2019 yesterday.

Yeo also emphasised that the corporate sector should take the opportunity to penetrate the market by being more innovative to compete in the global space.

“It’s very important for us and the corporate sector in the country to embrace new technology is even wiser for the government to do so. Because the emerging technology does not have a winner yet,“ she said.

The two-day Beyond Paradigm Summit that began Wednesday with the theme ‘Creating Distinctive Digital Solutions’, showcased advanced technologies encapsulating the core ideas of automation and data exchange surrounding IR 4.0.

The summit was hosted by Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad, a globally integrated engineering services provider.

The summit also saw Sophia, the social humanoid robot powered by artificial intelligence, the core technology of IR 4.0, featured for the first time in Malaysia. Sophia stands testament to how state-of-the-art artificial intelligence can value-add businesses as it binds together various separate processes through the Internet of Things (IoT).

Meanwhile, Serba Dinamik chief executive officer and group managing director Datuk Dr Ir Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah said the summit achieved its objective to provide industry players with an opportunity to understand more about IR4.0.

“The summit’s primary goal is to bring together businesses that have been working on adopting small-scale IR 4.0 solutions and gathering them together to initiate ideas, discuss concepts and implement these ideas to change Malaysia’s digital landscape,” he said. — Bernama