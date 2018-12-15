Government urged to conduct performance monitoring

IPOH: The government has been urged to establish an agency to perform internal audits in ensuring that ministers, deputy ministers, MPs, assemblymen and government officials meet good governance standards.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Wanita wing representative Norhayati Bidin in debating the presidential address at the 2018 Amanah Convention here today said, with the existence of this monitoring agency, quality and competencies of party members could be enhanced to create an ethical workplace culture.

Norhayati who is also Wanita Amanah secretary said, the government should provide guidelines to ensure that no political leaders or appointees in the government abused their power, citing cronyism, nepotism and non-transparent contracts as examples.

“A policy for online complaints should be implemented so that those responsible would be aware of their shortcomings. This is because good governance can be achieved through the top-down and bottom-up approaches.

“Wanita Amanah is confident that with good governance, problems related to abuse of power, corruption and financial leakages that occur at all levels, could be resolved,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Sharon Teo from Johor Baru said the establishment of Wanita Muda Amanah (Warda) was not to compete with the Wanita wing.

“As a separate wing we stand together with the other wings to convey the vision and mission of the party,“ she said.

Warda has proposed that leadership training is conducted directly and systematically to build a generation with leadership integrity, she said.

“In addition, we propose that the Amanah leaders spend time with the youth leaders so that leaders will be able to work in unison,“ she said.

The three-day convention which began yesterday is the first to be held since the party became a component of Pakatan Harapan (PH) that formed the government.

A total of 1,000 delegates from 156 registered party divisions, as well as 3,000 local and foreign observers, are attending the convention themed ‘Fulfilling Trust, Building Nation. — Bernama