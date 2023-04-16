Government urged to consider upgrading administrative assistant scheme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged the government to consider upgrading the Grade N19 service scheme involving administrative assistants.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said it was a necessary move after taking into account the workload of about 350,000 administrative assistants under the scheme.

“Their function has changed, and therefore this scheme has to be upgraded to give them the advantage of an annual salary increment,” he said after the Cuepacs Supreme Committee Meeting here today.

Adnan said there are schemes equivalent to the administrative assistant that had been promoted a grade higher, such as technicians who have been upgraded to Grade J29 from Grade J17.

“The Finance administrative assistant scheme has also changed to Grade W29. That is what we are asking from the government, so that they (administrative assistants) have a little advantage in terms of the salary increment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adnan expressed his thanks to the government for bringing forward the payment of the Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance to civil servants which started yesterday.

“This will help them make preparations for Hari Raya Aidilfitri...however, we should spend the money wisely to avoid future financial pain,” he said.

On April 10, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government had agreed to bring forward the payment of the 2023 Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance to civil servants and government retirees from April 17 to April 14. - Bernama