Government urged to create special medal to appreciate frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: Several members of the Senate today proposed that the government create a special medal in appreciation of the services of the country’s front-line workers in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recognition and welfare of the frontliners were among the topics raised by Senate members during the debate session on the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Dewan Negara, yesterday.

Senator Mohamad Imran Abd Hamid proposed that the government bring forward a suggestion to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to create the “Covid-19 Service Courage Medal”.

“The medal will be for all frontliners or front-line staff who are struggling or at risk in the face of Covid-19, and we are aware that our (Malaysia) efforts have been recognised by the world especially the WHO (World Health Organization).

“I would also like to raise this because the Health director-general (Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) has been awarded the title of Tan Sri so that is why it is appropriate for us to consider bestowing frontliners with a small medal,“ he said.

Senator Datuk Theodore Douglas Lind also agreed with Mohamad Imran’s proposal.

“We cannot deny that this success is achieved because the people regardless of race and religion are united and disciplined in obeying the instructions of the government and the authorities,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Datuk Razali Idris considered the front-line staff to be Malaysian heroes and heroines, and urged the government to improve the critical allowance for the workers. Senator Datuk Lim Pay Hen also supported Razali’s proposal.

The Senate sitting continues tomorrow. —Bernama