Government welcomes more infrastructure sharing proposals: Gobind

PUTRAJAYA: Infrastructure sharing through existing platforms or services will benefit industry players in terms of costs and promote more efficient use of resources, especially in the rural areas, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix).

Referring to the collaboration between network service and facilities provider Fiberail Sdn Bhd and edotco Group Sdn Bhd in providing telco-neutral wireless infrastructure services, he said, in a statement today, that his ministry welcomes the initiative.

The initiative is in line with the objectives of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) to ensure access to high-speed broadband services to the people, he said.

Gobind also hopes the partnership will contribute to the initiative to provide network services that gives 100% coverage to locals in areas along the railway corridor and other channels where Fiberail has fiber assets.

“More industry players are encouraged to submit suggestions, and collaborate and share their infrastructure in providing more efficient and cost effective network services to assist government’s efforts to make NFCP successful,“ he said. — Bernama