PARIT BUNTAR: The government will not bear any extra costs incurred due to any delay caused by the contractor of the Parit Buntar Hospital development project.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (pix) said the project which started on Jan 1, 2018 was supposed to have been completed by Dec 28, 2020, but work was delayed due to various issues including design, coordination and contractor’s experience.

“We are in discussion to determine if the delay was caused by the government or the contractor. If it was caused by the contractor, they will have to bear the cost.

“According to the schedule, there is a delay of 172 days. Construction should be at 35%, but is still only 15% now,” he said to reporters after vising the project site at Simpang Lima, here today.

Once completed, the RM136.7 million hospital would boast 76 beds and other facilities such as an x-ray lab and an operation theatre.

Dr Lee said the ministry would continue to monitor the project closely with the assistance of the local state assemblyman and the Public Works Department as the hospital is expected to be a catalyst for the growth of the area.

He said the cluster hospital will get specialists support service from the Taiping Hospital.

Dr Lee said two more hospitals would be built in the state which are in Seri Iskandar with 76 beds and Kampar, which is still in the process of identifying a suitable site. - Bernama