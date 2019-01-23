Government yet to finalise new sewage tariff: Xavier

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has yet to finalise the proposed increase of sewage service charges, according to Water, Land Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar.

He said his ministry was still discussing with all relevant parties before making any decision pertaining to the new tariff structure and rates.

“The study began last year. We have to go through so many agencies before we can do anything about the rates.

“We haven’t come to any conclusion. I can’t give you the timeline,” he told reporters during his official working visit to Pantai 2 Regional Sewage Treatment Plant operated and maintained by Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) today.

Dr Xavier also reaffirmed the government’s commitment that, until the study was done, the sewage tariff rates would stay at between RM2 and RM8 a month for all types of houses.

It was reported that the operational cost to treat one household per month is estimated to be around RM20, but the tariff had remained between RM2 and RM8.

The National Water Services Commission (SPAN), which regulates the IWK, had proposed a tariff restructure three years ago based on water usage instead of a flat rate.

The last tariff revision was done in 1986. — Bernama