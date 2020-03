KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) tonight outlined several key measures to be taken to counter the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Aware that Malaysia is now facing a spike in cases following a second wave of the disease, the prime minister said the government will increase the number of hospitals to treat Covid-19 cases.

Besides identifying the Sungai Buloh hospital and one hospital in each state as dedicated hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients, he said to date, a total of 26 government hospitals and a university hospital – the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) - have the capability of handling Covid-19 cases.

“Besides this, there are 57 government hospitals and 170 health clinics throughout the country ready to conduct health screenings on those with Covid-19 symptoms,” the prime minister said in a special address to the nation that was telecast live on television stations.

He said collaboration with private hospitals, hospitals under the Defence Ministry and university hospitals has commenced as preparation to take in additional Covid-19 cases. — Bernama