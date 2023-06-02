Govt adds two CIQ BSI scanning machines for bus passengers, pedestrians

JOHOR BAHRU: The government will add two scanning machines for bus passengers and pedestrians at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) here to deal with congestion at the Johor Causeway starting next June.

Finance Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said it was one of the short-term solutions to overcome congestion as there was currently only one scanning machine available at the complex.

He added that the government has also added another lane for lorries without loads for a total of two lanes compared to only the previous single lane.

“My visit today is due to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive that action should be taken to overcome the congestion at the BSI CIQ.

“The addition of the empty lorry lane and the scanning machine involves a cost of approximately RM1 million,“ he said at a press conference, which was also attended by Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, after a working visit to CIQ BSI here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said his office will study the Johor government’s request to increase the existing motorcycle lanes in the complex from 50 lanes to 75 lanes.

“This request is reasonable and can be implemented without involving large expenditure costs, as it does not involve the construction of a new building structure but rather only the modification of the existing Immigration Department counter.

“For that purpose, we expect it will cost RM2.57 million to implement, but this is still at the discussion stage, it has not been decided yet,“ he said.

The Pontian MP also praised the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) for collecting taxes beyond the target set for 2022.

“Congratulations to the department for successfully collecting RM3.71 billion in taxes last year, exceeding the initial target of RM3.61 billion. This is a good achievement, and we believe it can be increased further,“ he added. - Bernama