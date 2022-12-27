Govt agencies, GLCs urged to engage in CSR programmes to assist flood victims

MACHANG: Government agencies and government-linked companies (GLC) have been urged to engage in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes to assist flood victims.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said government agencies and GLCs, especially those under the Ministry of Finance (MOF) must be an example to others in activities like assisting those affected by natural disasters.

“GLCs, especially those under the Ministry of Finance must be proactive and not wait for directives to assist those in need during natural disasters, especially floods. Once they are aware of such disasters like floods, fire or thunderstorms, they should engage in helping the needy,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after handing out RM800,000 as financial assistance to 800 recipients affected by floods, at the Machang Land and District office, here today.

Ahmad Mazlan added that agencies under the Ministry of Finance like the Inland Revenue Board and Customs Department need to be involved in CSR programmes so as to assist the community in need.

“I can only give directives to government agencies and GLCs under the MOF,” he said. - Bernama