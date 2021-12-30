Govt agencies more prepared to face possible second wave of flood

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has said that government agencies that are tasked with flood relief management are now more prepared to act swiftly in the event of a second wave of floods.

He said the agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) have learnt from the experience faced during the first wave of the floods.

“For example, when floods hit Jeli this morning, MAF, PDRM and JBPM personnel were already at the scene,” he said after visiting the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN), here, today.

Meanwhile, Environment and Water Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang said PRABN which has 1,100 flood alarm system stations, is able to provide flood forecast seven days earlier and warnings two days before the floods occur.

“For example, in Sungai Kelantan, there are 20 alarm systems that are equipped with cameras that will help us identify the areas that create bottlenecks and can cause the river to overflow,” he said.

Zaini said PRABN covers 41 river basins and was developed in three phases with the first phase involving rivers in Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu which is expected to be completed in two years.

Meanwhile, he said the second phase which covers 38 other river basins nationwide is expected to be completed in 2025, while the third phase which involves 22 river basins in Sabah and Sarawak is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Zaini added that PRABN on the west coast of the peninsula and the Klang Valley is expected to operate next year.

PRABN will provide sufficient time for residents and agencies to act early in the event of floods thus reducing the loss of public property by up to 30 per cent per year. - Bernama