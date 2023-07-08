Govt agencies, NGOs assist Orang Asli obtain identification documents, educational access

JERANTUT: To ensure the Orang Asli community receives necessary assistance, multiple government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are collaborating to help them obtain identification documents and improve educational access.

Taking the lead, the RYTHM Foundation initiated the ‘Sekulah Bateq’ programme in Kampung Kuala Atok last year. This effort aims to provide fundamental education for over 40 students from the Bateq community, with the assistance of teachers from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Merting, here.

RYTHM Foundation head Santhi Periasamy said education is the key to reshaping the developmental path of the Orang Asli community, enabling them to embrace a brighter future.

Nonetheless, she highlighted the significance of the community having identification documents, as the absence of such documents poses challenges in accessing education and necessary support.

“Without these documents, they become isolated and left behind. Having a birth certificate and MyKad boosts their confidence in understanding their rights, especially in education.

“We can’t send them to school (for basic education) because they don’t have birth certificates and related documents. That’s why we created Sekulah Bateq,“ she explained, noting that the foundation is working with government agencies to speed up the Orang Asli’s process of getting identification documents.

She told this to reporters at the ‘Program Transformasi Minda Insan Sub Aktiviti Program Kecemerlangan Akademik dan Sahsiah Diri’ programme for Jerantut District at SK Merting, yesterday.

The two-day programme, initiated by the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) starting on Saturday, also featured the participation of the National Registration Department (JPN). Counters were set up to process applications for the renewal of identity cards, birth certificates, and issuance of new MyKad for the local Orang Asli.

Meanwhile, JAKOA Pahang Deputy Director Ahmad Marzuki Salleh said this initiative is essential to qualify the community to receive various government-provided assistance, as most of them have begun to engage in teaching and learning (P&P) activities in schools.

He said the programme received encouraging response from the local Orang Asli community, with a total of 208 applications submitted to JPN, surpassing the set target of 80 applications.

“Initially, we targeted residents of Kampung Kuala Atok and Kampung Sungai Tekal. But it also caught the interest of nearby villages, and we’re dedicated to helping them with the application process.

“Seeing the crowd today, I can say that their understanding of the value of having identification documents has increased. They realised the importance of these documents, such as obtaining a motorcycle licence and streamlining their access to support from private and government entities,“ he explained.

Ahmad Marzuki said they are grateful for the collaboration of different agencies, such as the JPN, National Security Council, District Education Office, Jerantut District Office, Jerantut District Unity Office, SK Merting, and RYTHM Foundation, which contributed to the programme’s success.

For Kampung Kuala Atok Tok Batin, Hussin Dayak was moved by the collective effort of various parties striving to secure identification documents for the Orang Asli, which in turn makes it easier for them to access available assistance accordingly.

As the village’s community leader, he is committed to ensuring that a maximum number of his community members acquire birth certificates and MyKad, even if it requires ‘convincing’ them to apply.

“It’s a challenge to encourage them to apply, but I explain the advantages of having a MyKad, and over time, they are becoming more open to it... I also stress the importance of treasuring these documents like their own lives,“ he added. - Bernama