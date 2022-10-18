Govt agency head arrested for alleged 2017 power abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a government agency department head, with the title ‘Datuk’, over alleged power abuse and corruption, in connection with an appointment of a company for the purpose of vehicle purchase in 2017.

The 40-year-old man was nabbed at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 8 pm yesterday (Oct 17), when he was present to give a statement.

He has been remanded for four days until Oct 21 to assist in the investigation.

According to a MACC source, the procurement of four vehicles, worth more than RM290,000, was for the use of a programme implemented by the agency.

Meanwhile, when contacted, MACC senior director of investigation, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, confirmed the arrest, adding that the case was being investigated under Sections 17 (a) and 23 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama