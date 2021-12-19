Govt agrees to give emergency leave to civil servants affected by floods (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to give emergency leave to civil servants who are affected by the floods which has hit several states, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

“Tomorrow is Monday and they have to go to work, even though they have to evacuate to the relief centres. We understand their plight, so the government agrees to give emergency leave because of this disaster.

“To civil servants who are affected by the floods, when they return to work, they can discuss with their respective department heads about the leave. I hope when they are able to return home, finish cleaning the house and so on, they can go back to work. As for now, we are giving them leave,” he told a media conference after chairing a special meeting on the floods today.

As for the private sector employers, the prime minister said he also hoped they would take a similar initiative by providing emergency leave to employees affected by the floods.

“If they (employers) agree to give (leave), there are two conditions, that it (leave) cannot be deducted from the annual leave and the salary of the employees cannot be deducted. If the leave is for five days, it cannot be deducted from their salary. It should be paid leave,“ he added.

Ismail Sabri said although there is no law that can force employers to give leave to employees in such circumstances, employers could do so on a humanitarian basis.

The prime minister said he would discuss the matter with Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

Meanwhile, he said the situation in the flood-hit states was reported to be improving, although in some areas in Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu, the river water level is still rising. — Bernama