Govt agrees to increase allowance for govt interns: Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to increase the allowance for interns undergoing practical training in ministries, government departments and agencies from RM1.60 an hour to RM5 an hour, effective Sept 1.

Announcing this on his Twitter account today, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the increase of more than threefold was agreed by a special meeting of the Cabinet today.

“We have just ended a Special Cabinet Meeting to discuss the issues of youths and the government has agreed to increase the rate of allowance from RM1.60 to RM5 ... an increase of more than three times, from RM300 to RM900 a month.

“This is a very good increase ... from no payment at all to RM15 a day, and now to an expected RM45 a day,“ he said in a video recording of more than one-minute.

The Muar Member of Parliament was a positive effort by the government and pledged to continue working hard for the youths in Malaysia.

His posting has been re-tweeted more than 7,500 and garnered 7,100 ‘likes’.

On July 24, Syed Saddiq announced that the Cabinet had agreed to re-introduce the allowance for interns serving in the government. — Bernama