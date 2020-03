KUALA TERENGGANU:The Terengganu government is to approve an immediate allocation to the management of the Sekayu Agriculture Park which suffered damage during four instances of elephant rampage over a month since early February.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Azman Ibrahim said the government will approve the allocation once it receives a report on the destruction.

“I was informed that the damage is to the tune of RM15,000. The aid will depend on several factors,” he said, adding it is hoped that the Terengganu Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) will overcome the elephant rampage problem.

The four cases of elephant rampage between Feb 4 and March 4 resulted in the uprooting of 199 trees and damage to the fencing at two locations.

A check by Bernama revealed that the entrance to the recreation pond at the water theme park in the agriculture park was blocked by uprooted trees and an uprooted coconut tree was at the bottom of the pond.

The recreation pond has yet to be opened to the public following the monsoon season as repairs had to be carried out first to ensure the safety of visitors.

Dr Azman, who is the state assemblyman for Jabi, told Bernama the elephants had also rampaged through several villages located close to the agriculture park.

“Usually, Perhilitan will chase the elephants back into the jungle, failing which it will relocate the wild animals with the help of tame decoy elephants. It can be a costly affair but the state government has the Wildlife Trust Fund to finance the operation to prevent further loss to the farmers and villagers,” he said. — Bernama