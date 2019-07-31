Govt aims to establish robotics hub by year-end

SHAH ALAM: The government, through the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) and its agency the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), aims to establish a robotics hub by year-end.

MARii chief executive officer Datuk Madani Sahari said the hub will promote the development of robotics both hardware and software, including the back-end as well as the interface to robotic applications.

“We need to do this (hub) in prioritisation. Our top priority now is software development of robotics applications, as that is the area we need to have proper capabilities in Malaysia so that all industrial applications of robotics and automation can be done internally and customised according to Malaysia’s specific needs for the industry players,“ he told reporters at the Malaysia International Robotics & Automation Exhibition and Conference, widely known as Robotex, here today.

“We’re targeting to have the hub ready by year-end, however we have yet to finalise the location.

“There are now two locations (that we are considering). One is at Cyberjaya and the other at Bukit Beruntung, and each has a cost advantage.

“An area can be more expensive than another but the masses of skills and talent are also important and need to be considered in finalising where we are going to set up our robotic hub,“ said Madani.

Madani said it will be a hub that can be used by our robotic entrepreneurs and users to understand and learn about robotics

“Users who may not have time to go abroad to understand how robotics applications can help their processes can come to the centre and discuss with us, so that they can have a good view of how robotics can be applied in specific processes.

“If they decide to choose a particular brand, then it will be very specific and customised to their specific needs,“ he said.

For starters, companies in robotics, Madani said, can use the facility for their own internal development before they go into mass production.

The inaugural edition of Robotex, co-organised by One Robotex Sdn Bhd and MARii, is expected to attract 5,000 trade visitors.

Robotex 2019, which takes place from today until Aug 2, is designed for market players and industry stakeholders, government agencies and anyone who is ready to take the next big leap in robotics and automation to explore greater business opportunities and the latest technology in both the local and international markets.

The exhibition, covering a gross area of 5,772m², features 200 booths led by 118 exhibitors from Malaysia, Korea and Singapore. — Bernama