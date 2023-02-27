Govt aims to make MySJ a digital public health super app

KUALA LUMPUR: The government intends to make MySejahtera a digital public health super app, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said it would be used as big data with all health-related information used as a guide in determining the country’s health direction encompassing budget provision, best health services and facilitating the people.

“As for the payment (of procurement cost of MySejahtera) or the amount agreed by the government through the ceiling set by the Ministry of Finance is RM160 million.”

He said this in reply to Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) who wanted to know the way forward for the app and whether the government would extend the contract period of the app and how much was paid for the procurement of the application.

Other plans in the pipeline include using the data on the application plus information obtained from the Ministry of Health (MOH) to identify those who are eligible to receive the Madani Medical Scheme initiative announced in Budget 2023.

Meanwhile, in reply to Dr Yii’s original question on MOH’s plan to optimise the use of MySejahtera, Lukanisman said the MOH was committed to making the MySejahtera app a national public health management tool in line with the health service digitalisation plan.

He said the app would work on surveillance of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, dengue, measles, and rabies, as well as hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), in addition to vaccination records under the National Immunisation Programme; non-communicable disease screening for individuals aged 40 years and above; registration for organ donation; blood type records and appointment for health screening.

On the details of the ministry’s negotiations with MySJ Sdn Bhd, Lukanisman said the MOH and the company had reached several agreements, including a contract for the procurement of the application management through direct negotiation for the period from April 1, 2021, to March 31 this year.

“The MySejahtera application ownership which covers intellectual property rights, source code for modules that have been developed, as well as data, brand and logo are owned by the government.

“The government has full rights over the use of the MySejahtera platform through a perpetual license at no cost even if the contract is not extended,” he said. - Bernama