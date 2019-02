KANGAR: The government has allocated more than RM1 billion to enhance Internet facilities and high quality broadband in more areas this year, according to Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith.

He said this was necessary as efforts by the previous government in spending more than RM8 billion to provide the necessary infrastructure did not reach the level required to deliver the service.

“This happens because many of the previously appointed service providers did not carry out their responsibility well.

“Therefore, this year, we focus on improving basic facilities so that the people get to benefit the optimum,” he told a media conference after a briefing by heads of departments and agencies under the ministry in Perlis, here today.

Eddin Syazlee said since there were many more areas which still did not receive satisfactory Internet service, hence priority would be given towards improving the service in the affected areas than to provide a more sophisticated 4G or 5G facility.

“The government has also not decided on increasing the Internet centres as there are still areas with no Internet facility and need to be given attention,’ he said and cited the area between Pos Betau and Sungai Koyan in the Cameron Highlands, Pahang, where there was no Internet facility at all.

Eddin Syazlee said the government’s priority now was to provide cheap quality high-speed Internet for the people.

Installation of optic fibre is the best choice because it is cheaper and easier to be installed, compared to using satellite, he added.

He urged agencies under the ministry to enhance coordination so that the government’s mission and vision could be disseminated to the people more clearly and accurately.

Meanwhile in Alor Star, Eddin Syazlee said the ministry was prepared to assist the Kedah government to set up a smart city in the state.

He said the ministry would mobilise all relevant agencies, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to assist Kedah in realising this goal.

“The impact of this smart city will not only help provide employment opportunities, but will also stir economic growth,“ he told reporters after a briefing by heads of departments and agencies under the ministry in Kedah.

Last Jan 28, Kedah Information, Communications and Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad said that the state government would proceed with the idea of developing a smart city in the state on keeping up with industrial revolution 4.0.

In another development, Eddin Syazlee said the government had yet to decide on whether to increase or not the number of Internet Centres as the focus was now on developing communication infrastructure.

“We have received numerous views and suggestions on the Internet Centre. We have to study first,” he added.

Until December last year, there are 867 Internet Centres in operation and each requires about RM300,000 a year for maintenance and operation. — Bernama