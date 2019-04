SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government has allocated RM100,000 for youth associations in the state to carry out activities for the group, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said the allocation would be channeled to the office of the State Exco for Youth and Sports for distribution.

“We hope this can help them (youth associations) to achieve the aspirations of the youths. I hope the allocation given can be utilised in the best possible manner,” he told reporters after the Official Opening Ceremony for the National Youth Day Celebrations at the Negri Sembilan State Level 2019, here today.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik, Chairman of the State Action Committee for Youth and Sports Mohamad Taufek Abd Ghani and the Director of the Negri Sembilan Youth and Sports Department Datuk Hatipah Ibrahim.

Earlier in his speech, Aminuddin said the youths formed a very valuable asset and their skill and expertise must be properly looked after for the development of the nation and state.

“They are the future leaders and our hopes and dreams are placed on them to ensure the country’s peace, political as well as economic stability were preserved and continued to be maintained,” he added.

The National Youth Day celebrations normally held on May 15 each year had to be brought forward this year as Muslims would be observing the fasting month of Ramadan. — Bernama