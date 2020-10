PUTRAJAYA: The government has allocated RM2.6 million for public sanitation operations in Putrajaya, specifically to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

It will be carried out at all government departments, mosques, shopping malls and public areas, he told reporters during the operation in Precinct 4 here, today.

“The sanitation process has to be carried out regularly at the country’s administrative centre because it is a place that is frequented by the public for various matters,“ he added.

Annuar said the 600 residents associations in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya had been given a special allocation of between RM2,000 and RM3,000 each to carry out awareness campaign on compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

He said the local authorities should give priority to addressing the spread of Covid-19, including providing allocation for purchase of sanitation materials, personal protection equipment (PPE), as well as overtime allowance for frontliners.

Today’s sanitation operation was conducted at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, Rural Development Ministry, Housing and Local Government Ministry and Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

It is implemented by the Ministry of Federal Territories, through the Putrajaya Corporation and in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Department, Putrajaya District Health Office, SW Corp and Alam Flora. — Bernama