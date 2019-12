TENOM: Sabah Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Junz Wong said the state government has allocated RM5.5 million to the KPD-OISCA Youth Training Centre, Lagud Seberang, under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP).

The allocation, he said, reflected the government’s commitment to provide opportunities for youths from the rural areas to participate in the programmes provided by the training centre.

“The training centre provides various programmes such as agropreneurs, additional economics and entrepreneurship training for our youths and entrepreneurs in the state,“ he said in his speech at the 2019 convocation of KPD-OISCA Training Centre here today.

At the event, 71 students received training certificates comprising seven recipients in the field of Mushroom Management (Lowland), 14 recipients in Food Production, 14 recipients in Paddy Production Operations Supervision, eight recipients in Poultry Operations and 28 recipients in Crop Production Operations.

Wong said through the departments and agencies under his ministry it would continue to implement various skills training programmes to produce skilled young entrepreneurs in various fields of agriculture.

“My ministry will continue to support the efforts of KPD in establishing partnerships with OISCA International Japan to empower various agricultural skills training programmes,“ he said.

He said his ministry had also targeted 1,360 graduates to be produced at the centre by 2030, as published in the Sabah Agriculture Blueprint 2021-2030 which was launched by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal last month.

“After all, the goal of setting up the KPD-OISCA Youth Training Centre is to produce a talented, creative and innovative youth generation,“ he said. — Bernama