Govt allocates RM92m for halal industry development

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has provided an allocation of RM92 million to boost the development of the halal industry, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the government will continue with the Tanjung Manis Halal Centre Development Project, Sarawak, which is expected to be completed next year with an allocation of RM59 million and implement the Malaysia Services and Halal Global initiative to promote halal products in the global market with an allocation of RM8 million.

The halal industry development initiative to increase compliance with halal certification and adapt halal innovation will also be implemented with an allocation of RM6.5 million, he said while presenting the Budget 2023 themed “Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Bersama” (Malaysian Family, Prosperity Together) at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The government will also introduce the Halal Endowment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for Persons with Disabilities to implement an onboarding programme for those who want to venture into the halal business with an allocation of RM2.5 million. - Bernama