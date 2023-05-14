Govt allocation, contributions not a bribe, says J-KOM DG

KUALA NERUS: Every allocation or contribution announced by the government at the state level is for the benefit of the people and not a bribe, said Department of Community Communications (J-KOM) director-general Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff.

He said what was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was actually based on the budget the government had approved.

“Announcing allocations in places where the prime minister goes to, be it in opposition-ruled states or states led by the government, if they are meant to elevate the people’s living standards, improve state development and meet the people’s need, is it considered a bribe?

“A bribe is when you give something and expect a return through votes. When you give money for people to vote for a certain party, that is a bribe,” he told reporters after officiating the Terengganu-level MADANI Icons Roadshow at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) here today.

He said in Kelantan, for example, the prime minister recently announced various initiatives to solve the problems faced by the people, primarily related to flood mitigation and clean water supply.

Therefore, Mohammad Agus hoped that the people, especially the youngsters, do not go overboard when it comes to politics.

“We at J-KOM will intensify our activities, and I also will go out to explain the government’s policies and the concept of Malaysia MADANI,” he said.

Several development allocations and contributions announced by Anwar during the MADANI Open House tour series have been criticised by netizens, who see the Tambun MP’s act as straying from his principles before assuming the highest position of the country’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the MADANI Icons Roadshow, a joint initiative between J-KOM and Yayasan Prihatin Nasional (PRIHATIN), serves as a medium for explaining the government’s policies, as well as connecting the government with students and Malaysians.

UMT is the third destination for the roadshow after Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Rembau, Negeri Sembilan and Universiti Malaysia Kelantan.

Next, the tour series will head to Universiti Utara Malaysia in Kedah, followed by UiTM Permatang Pauh, Penang and ends at UiTM Shah Alam, Selangor.- Bernama