Govt allows critical manufacturing sector to operate

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has given conditional approval to critical products manufacturers to operate during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order.

The National Security Council (MKN) said among the conditions are keeping the number of employees working at a minimum as well as implementing the rotation of workers.

“The industries must also ensure that health checks and Covid-19 preventive measures are carried out at company’s level to ensure the safety of workers and customers,” MKN said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday, announced nationwide enforcement of the Movement Control Order from March 18 to 31, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to MKN, the government through the Ministry of Industry and International Trade had held an engagement session with industry players yesterday (March 17), attended by associations and business chambers such as the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM); National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM); American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) and The Japanese Chamber of Trade and Industry, Malaysia (JACTIM) which represent the country’s manufacturing sector.

The statement said the government welcomed the industry’s understanding of the justification of the Order to contain Covid-19 outbreak.

“In this regard, the government takes the challenges faced by the industry seriously and also recognises the importance of the industry sector during the implementation period of the Movement Control Order.

“The government will continue to work with the industry community, particularly in ensuring the supply of essential products is not disrupted,” it said.

MKN said companies approved to operate must comply with the following conditions: - Bernama

More to Follow