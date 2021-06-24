Govt allows G1, G2 contractors to operate during MCO 3.0 Phase 1

PUTRAJAYA: GI and G2 categories contractors appointed by local authorities (PBT) to carry out construction work for small-scale projects have been allowed to operate throughout Phase 1 of Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 effective immediately, said Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT).

The matter was decided at a special session of the National Security Council (MKN) on June 21 chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

KPKT in a statement today said the contractors would not need to obtain permission via the International Trade and Industry (Miti)’s Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) to operate during the period as the approval would be issued by the PBT to speed up the process.

KPKT said the contractors must adhere to the current standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by MKN, Ministry of Health (MOH), Works Ministry and the PBT to contain the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama