Govt allows tourist travel between RMCO states — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has given the green light for tourist travel between states under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) through the targeted travel bubble programme starting tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said, however, the activities were subject to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) including having to go through registered travel agencies under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac).

“It must use tour vehicles registered with Motac such as tour busses. Tourism activities using privately-owned vehicles are still prohibited,” he said in a news conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) development here, today.

Besides that, he said the tour vehicles were required to seek movement approvals from the police.

The tour vehicles were also not allowed to make a stop in states under the Conditional MCO for travels that need to go through the respective states.

Ismail Sabri said the tourism locations and premises must also obtain approvals from Motac.

Currently, seven states are placed under the RMCO from March 2 to 15, namely Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah, Putrajaya, Labuan and Perlis.

Meanwhile, he said the government also agreed to change Langkawi Island’s status to an RMCO zone starting tomorrow although Kedah was still placed under the CMCO as there were no new Covid-19 cases reported at the island.

“The last Covid-19 cases reported were on Feb 20 with two cases. Hence, the targeted travel bubble is also applicable to Langkawi Island,” Ismail Sabri said.

He added that the public can refer to Motac or the National Security Council for further information on the new SOPs. — Bernama