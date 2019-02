PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) today announced aid of RM100 each for Malaysian students at institutions of higher learning (IPT).

In a statement issued here today, MOF said the government, in response to a suggestion by the Education Ministry (MOE) to help reduce the financial burden of IPT students, had agreed to approve the Higher Education Student Aid (BPPT) for this year.

The aid, to be disbursed at the end of next month using existing mechanisms, namely the Bank Rakyat debit card, is expected to benefit 1.2 million students and involve an allocation of RM120 million, it said.

It said details on the implementation of BPPT 2019 and the criteria on the eligibility of students to receive the aid would be announced by MOE soon.

The disbursement of BPPT is in tandem with the government’s announcement last Feb 20 to provide Cost of Living Aid (BSH) of RM100 to Malaysian singles, it said, adding that the BSH payment would benefit more than three million individuals and involve an allocation of RM300 million. — Bernama