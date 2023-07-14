Govt approves 37 companies to import 285,700 tonnes of refined white sugar this year

PUTRAJAYA: The government has given its approval to 37 companies to import 285,700 tonnes of refined white sugar this year, according to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

In a statement today, the ministry said the approval was a proactive step to ensure stability in the supply of sugar by facilitating the Approved Permit (AP) process for importing refined white sugar.

According to KPDN, the government also agreed to allow the importing company to package the sugar in one kilogramme (kg) packs for retail sale at the current control price of RM2.85/kg (coarse sugar) and RM2.95/kg (fine sugar).

“KPDN wishes to emphasise that the supply of refined white sugar in the country is adequate for industrial and domestic use,“ the ministry said.

The ministry said the supply of refined white sugar at the current quantity of 42,000 metric tonnes per month by MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd and Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR) is sufficient to meet the needs of the people, including hawkers and small traders. -Bernama