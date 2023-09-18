Govt approves ECRL Integrated Land Use Master Plan: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government through the 42nd National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) meeting today agreed to approve the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Integrated Land Use Master Plan or better known as PeGTaECRL.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the document would drive development around 20 stations and along the ECRL routes which have been identified.

“MPFN has become a platform for the federal government to discuss with the state government concerned on town and village planning as well as national physical development in line with the Federal Constitution,” he said in a Facebook post after chairing the meeting at Putrajaya today.

Apart from that, the Prime Minister said the meeting also agreed with improving the approval process for the construction of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure through the Guidelines on Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Lots (GPP EVCB)

He said this is in line with national automative industry transformation towards the future transition which is more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“The availability of charging infrastructure is very important in the transformation of the automative sector,” he said.

He said that the 42nd MPFN also agreed with the need to adopt the National Geopark Development Plan 2021-2030 and the National Geopark Implementation Plan by federal agencies with the collaboration with state government and the translation of its recommendatrions in the local plan documents for the control of planning and land use at local level. - Bernama