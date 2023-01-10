Govt approves initial fund of RM1.9m for repairing SK To’ Kandu

PERMATANG PAUH: The government has approved an initial fund of RM1.9 million for repairing the damage caused by a fire at Sekolah Kebangsaan Permatang To’ Kandu here on Sept 22.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek had come for a preliminary briefing and the Public Works Department (JKR) was now preparing an early report.

“I have directed for all reports to be completed fast so that this project can be implemented.

“Minor funds such as for cleaning up, placing safety barriers and the like have been approved. Initial funds amounting to RM1.9 million have been approved,“ he told reporters after visiting the school today.

Anwar said the current government was efficient and fast in tackling problems affecting the people.

“If early reports can be completed next week, next week we will issue a limited tender ... the current government is efficient and fast,” he said.

He said the project would be implemented on a fast-track basis.

“We want to use the fast-track process, not normal tender but limited tender so that this project can be speeded up and the children’s education will not be disrupted,” he said.

The 6 pm fire gutted five classrooms but no students were in at that time and teachers were in the staff room.

There were no reports of casualties. - Bernama