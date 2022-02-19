Govt approves RM300 mln allocation for people’s highway in K’tan

KOTA BHARU: The government has approved an allocation of RM300 million for the People’s Highway Project (Projek Lebuhraya Rakyat) connecting Bukit Tiu and Kampung Berangan Mek Nab in Machang.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the project, approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), will kick off in April and is expected to be completed in April, 2025.

He said 35 per cent of the 10-kilometre long highway had in fact been completed by the state government previously.

“However, after discussions, the federal government agreed to take over the project,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai highway project site near Kok Lanas here today.

In another development, Mustapa said there has been a slight delay for the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai highway (KB-KK highway) project involving Package 2B (from Ketereh to Kok Lanas), adding that that 6.2 km stretch is now expected to be completed in October.

He said the Movement Control Order was among the reasons for the delay apart from financial problems faced by contractors and land acquisition issues.

The KB-KK highway, spanning 67.56 km and involving seven packages with a total cost of about RM2.7 billion, is now scheduled to be fully completed in 2025, with the Central Spine Road included, he added. - Bernama