KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been asked to raise the pocket money amount of Orang Asli schoolgoers from RM2 to RM10 a day to encourage their attendance in schools.

Senator Datuk Isa Ab Hamid said the RM2 that is given now was no longer relevant due to the increasing cost of living.

“There are Orang Asli students who stay in hostels where the question of breakfast is not an issue but 60 per cent go to school from their homes. Breakfast already costs about RM5, lunchtime they have to walk back or take a bus home which could be a journey of up to two hours.

“So if can, the government or Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) should consider RM10 or a suitable amount for them,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2021 in the Dewan Negara today.

At the same time, he said that he hoped the meal allowance for Orang Asli students of private higher education institutions can be raised to RM450 a month as compared to RM150 currently.

Meanwhile, he also suggested that the government provide an incentive of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 to Orang Asli to build their own homes as compared to providing Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT) houses that cost RM60,000 a unit.

He said houses built by themselves using bamboo and preserved Bertam kelarai fronds last longer and were more appreciated by the Orang Asli community than PPRT houses.

“If compared to a PPRT house that costs RM60,000, they can build more, that is six kampung houses of quality at that cost and at the same time, can be a tourist attraction,” he said.

The Dewan Negara sits again on Monday. -Bernama