Govt asks Mahathir not to confuse the people over Riza’s discharge

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad need not be confused and puzzled over the decision by the sessions court to grant film producer Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the decision was made by the attorney general and implemented by the deputy public prosecutor who handled the case at the end of 2019.

“Dr Mahathir’s actions are unreasonable as a former prime minister. The government hopes he would not continue to mislead the people by saying he is ‘confused’,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government would continue to act according to the law and uphold the freedom of the judiciary and due process according to the law.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said in a video posted on social media that he disagreed with the decision regarding the money laundering charges involving Riza. — Bernama