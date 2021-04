KUALA LUMPUR: The government has given assurance that the Parliament will be called to convene when the right time comes either before or after the Covid-19 emergency ends, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

However, he said the government will, first and foremost, seek the advice of the relevant agencies, especially the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council, on the matter.

“The government is aware of its constitutional responsibilities to ensure that the democratic process will continue to persist in the country through Parliament sitting.

“...but the priority now is to curb the spread of Covid-19 and this includes protecting the health of all members of Parliament, as well as Parliament officials and everyone involved,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the party’s Supreme Council has proposed to the government that the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies reconvene during the emergency.

Takiyuddin said during the emergency, all quarters including the opposition could give their opinions and suggestions to the government through the existing channels, such as the Independent Committee set under the Emergency Ordinance to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on matters relating to the enforcement of emergency.

Apart from that, he said it shouldn’t be any doubt about the alleged abuse of power during the emergency as the government was indeed functioning as usual.

He said this includes the aspects of administrative monitoring by the relevant authorities, especially the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), National Audit Department and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“As such, all quarters are encouraged to give their full cooperation to the government in its efforts to protect the lives and livelihood of the people, as well as their health, economic and social aspects,” he added.- Bernama