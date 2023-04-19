Govt bears RM93m to implement Rahmah toll: Ahmad

KUCHING: The government has to bear about RM93 million to implement the free ‘Rahmah’ toll initiative for four days from today, said Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the free Rahmah toll initiative, applicable on 33 highways and for all classes of vehicles, was one of MADANI’s aspirations to reduce the cost of living for the people.

Ahmad said the amount was a preliminary estimate calculated by the National Budget Office to be paid to the concessionaires involved.

“Think of it as ‘duit raya’...to give highway users the opportunity to return to their hometowns or visit family members in conjunction with Aidilfitri,“ he said after handing over donations to 30 asnaf at the Malaysian Tax Academy here today.

Also present was Sarawak Inland Revenue Board (IRB) director Vijayen Nagalingham.

In another development, Ahmad said the Sarawak IRB recorded a total of RM6.6 billion in tax collection last year.

“This year we are targeting a tax collection of RM6.8 billion,” he added. - Bernama