Govt capable of handling security threat in Sabah: PVATM

TAWAU: The Veterans Association of Malaysian Armed Forces (PVATM) believes that the government is capable of taking the best steps in dealing with the security threat in Sabah, especially involving the Sulu group, said its president Datuk Sharuddin Omar.

He said as military veterans who still hold the responsibility of defending the country, the association members are ready to support whatever the government decides in dealing with the threat.

“So we, as veterans, expect the government to find the best solution...I was trained to defend the country and we are ready to face any eventuality,” he said to reporters after officiating the 100-year Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans’ carnival, organised by the Tawau PVATM here today.

Military veteran Jumadil Abdu Rahman, 71, said the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) had succeeded in strengthening security in Sabah, especially in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

He said the ESSCom, assisted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), MAF, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), had been successful in thwarting the threat of cross-border crime.

He added that the government also needs to intensify security control in Sabah, especially in the ESSZone waters, by increasing the strength of the security forces on duty and providing the latest security assets. - Bernama