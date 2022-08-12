Govt channels RM20.932 bln for wage subsidy programme: Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has channelled a total of RM20.932 billion to 357,907 employers through the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) to maintain the employment of 2.96 million local workers in an effort to reduce the unemployment rate among Malaysian workers as of July 22, 2022. .

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said for PSU 1.0, a total of 322,177 employers and 2.64 million workers have received benefits under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) and the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) with approved wage subsidy applications reaching RM12.958 billion as of that date.

He said under PSU 2.0, a total of RM1.408 billion had been channelled to 81,165 employers to continue operating and maintain the employment of 719,185 workers.

“While for PSU 3.0, as of the same period a total of RM3.776 billion has been channelled to 162,317 employers to maintain employment for 1.53 million workers.

“In fact, PSU 3.0 was also improved with the Perlindungan Ekonomi Dan Rakyat Malaysia (PERMAI) Assistance Package, the Strategic Programme for Empowering the People and the Economy (PEMERKASA) and the Additional PEMERKASA,” he said in the 106th Laporan Kewangan Rakyat issued today.

Tengku Zafrul said for PSU 4.0 which was implemented under the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH), where a total of RM2.58 billion had been channelled to 163,942 employers to continue operating and maintain employment for 1.92 million workers as of July 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, for PSU 5.0, a total of RM215.44 million has been distributed to 7,999 employers as of July 22 to enable them to continue operating and maintain employment for 121,907 employees.

Tengku Zafrul said a total of 92 companies had applied for the DanaJamin Prihatin Guarantee Scheme (DPGS) where the total amount of guarantees approved was as much as RM2.095 billion for 62 companies as of July 29, 2022.

“The government through Bank Negara Malaysia has also provided additional or improved financing facilities to provide assistance and support the recovery of SMEs amounting to RM4.5 billion.

“This addition raises the amount of funds available in the middle of September 2021 to RM11.2 billion,” he added. - Bernama