Govt channels RM66 mln in grants, loans for digitalisation services subscription — Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has channelled RM66 million to 13,865 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and mid-tier companies in the form of grants and loans for subscription to digitalisation services as of May 14.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said for the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) micro credit financing under Bank Simpanan Nasional, a total of RM421.2 million had been distributed which benefited 12,666 micro SMEs, including those in the retail and services sectors.

He said this when presenting the 54th Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) report today.

On the one-off Pemerkasa (Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy) Special Assistance Grant of RM3,000 for the 5,000-plus tour agencies registered with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC), Tengku Zafrul said RM2.57 million had been channelled to 858 tour operators as of April 16.

As for the one-off cash assistance of RM600 for more than 4,000 homestay operators registered with MOTAC, RM183,600 had been channelled to 728 homestay operators in Perlis, Selangor and Terengganu under the first phase as of April 15, he said.

“MOTAC is currently in the midst of finalising the list of recipients for the RM600 one-off payment initiative,” he added. — Bernama