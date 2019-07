KUALA LUMPUR: Although Pakatan Harapan government has been in power for just over a year, it has already shown a high level of commitment in reviving the country’ fortunes, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In his address and congratulatory message on behalf of the people for the newly-installed Yang di-Pertuan, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Mahathir said the government would redouble its efforts to improve Malaysia’s economic status.

“Although the world is now in a state of economic uncertainty and geopolitical turmoil, the efforts undertaken by the government have given the people the confidence that the country can face these challenges. The people believe that Your Majesty’s government can minimise the possible negative impacts,“ he said.

“I will continue to ensure Your Majesty’s government will work hard to make Malaysia a prosperous and dignified nation,“ he added at the installation of Sultan Abdullah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara here today.

Mahathir said the government’s priority was to improve the people’s well-being.

“The efforts include plans to reduce the cost of living and eliminating the income gap between classes, races and regions,“ he said.

“The government had announced the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 which aims to ensure that the people enjoy the nation’s economic wealth and prosperity together,“ he added.

He also pointed out that the government would continue to uphold the law in eradicating corruption, including taking action against those involved in abuse of power.

“Your Majesty’s government will ensure that everyone is equal when it comes to the law. We (government) are very serious when it comes to issues that have put the people’s well-being at risk and tarnished the country’s image at the global level,“ he said.

Mahathir also expressed congratulations to Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on her new role as the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

He recorded his gratitude to the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, for his reign as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong until Jan 6 this year.