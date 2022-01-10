Govt committed to conserve endangered Harimau Malaya -PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is serious in tackling the issue of a depleting Harimau Malaya population as there are now fewer than 150 of the iconic tigers in the country’s forests, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said if immediate action was not taken, Malaysia faced the risk of seeing the Harimau Malaya, known by its scientific name Panthera Tigris Jacksoni, going extinct.

“More worrying is the fact that this iconic species of the country may be lost forever,” he said in a statement after chairing the first meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Task Force (MyTTF) in Putarajaya today.

The Harimau Malaya is a symbol of the coat of arms of Malaysia and features in the crest of states, government ministries, departments and agencies.

The meeting was attended by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun; Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail; Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and state executive council members representing the menteris besar of Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor, Kedah and Perak.

At the federal level, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and representatives of the relevant ministries, departments and agencies were also present. -Bernama

