Govt committed to continuing SPV 2030 implementation: Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who was appointed as Senior Minister - Minister of International Trade and Industry in the new Cabinet line-up, stressed that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is committed to continuing the implementation of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV 2030).

Mohamed Azmin, who was Economic Affairs Minister under the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, said SPV 2030 was important in putting the country on a development platform that is sustainable and inclusive.

“The government will focus on economic growth, jobs creation and taking care of the people’s welfare,“ he said when commenting on his appointment in the Cabinet line-up as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

Mohamed Azmin, 55, was formerly the deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in the PH coalition before leading a group of 11 PKR MPs to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), led by Muhyiddin.

Elaborating further, Mohamed Azmin said he was thankful as the formation of the PN government Cabinet had completed and congratulated the prime minister who had made changes in the Cabinet structure to be more efficient, competent and effective.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also Gombak MP, expressed his gratitude to the prime minister who put his trust in him to hold one of the four senior minister posts.

“I am aware that the responsibilities that I have to shoulder are heavy considering the challenging global economic environment. Furthermore, Malaysia will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2020 (Apec 2020) themed ‘Shared Prosperity’ and will be the focus of setting the direction for global economic cooperation that is more dynamic and open.

“Together with the officers of the related ministries, we will mobilise efforts guided by the prime minister’s aspirations to ensure the success of this summit. This is an opportunity for Malaysia to bring forth the Shared Prosperity agenda as a solution for various global economic and social crises,“ he added.

Muhyiddin named four senior ministers in his cabinet today to ensure it is a functional cabinet, which would deliver services in a more focused and effective manner.

Besides Mohamed Azmin, the other senior ministers are Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; and Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin. - Bernama