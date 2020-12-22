Govt committed to empowering economies of Sabah, Sarawak — Arthur

KUALA LUMPUR: In empowering the economic capacity of residents in Sabah and Bumiputera in Sarawak, specifically those living in the interiors, the government will stress more on them getting opportunities for education, skills and entrepreneurship, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Arthur Joseph Kurup.

He said this included increasing intake of students with potential into high performance schools and training institutions, cultivate entrepreneurship with the focus on skills as well as providing assistance for marketing of products.

“The government will continue to give attention to development in Sabah and Sarawak in efforts to raise the economic standard of their peoples.

“This will be proven when for the first time in the 12th Malaysia Plan which will be tabled next year, will contain a chapter dedicated for the development of the two states,” he told the Dewan Negara today.

He was replying to a question from Senator Dr Nuing Jeluing who wanted an explanation on the steps being taken by the government to raise the economic standard of Sabah and Sarawak residents.

Arthur said the initiatives clearly showed that the government was committed to improving the wellbeing of the people of Sabah and Sarawak by not sidelining them from mainstream development. — Bernama