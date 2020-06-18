Govt committed to ensure the homeless stay off the streets: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will ensure every aid and support programme planned for the homeless is done effectively to prevent them from going back to the streets, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said this is the ministry’s main focus to make certain that no members of the society would make homelessness as a way of life.

“The government believes that every individual has the potential to succeed. Do not choose homelessness as a way of life.

“Those intended to find jobs in Kuala Lumpur, you are advised to come straight to the Labour Department or the Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL). It is estimated that nearly 1,000 job opportunities were immediately created if you are looking for employment,” he told reporters today.

Earlier, Annuar flagged off more than 200 homeless individuals on seven buses from the Homeless Transit Centre, here, to PLKN Camp, Sepang for special training and to Drug Intervention Community in Kuantan, Pahang for a rehabilitation programme.

Commenting further, Annuar said homeless persons would be provided with training and self-development including from the aspect of psychology enhancement to boost their potentials and subsequently taking themselves out from their ‘old’ life permanently.

In another development, Annuar who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general is hopeful that BN’s candidate will not be contested in the Chini state by-election.

“PKR has announced that it would not field a candidate. Thus, we hope there will be no contest, that is better. We would like to ease matters and not impose on the people. If there are candidates wanting to contest, then we would have to hold campaigns.

“Especially during this Movement Control Order situation, we feel that (no contest) is the best. Furthermore, Chini is known to be a BN area,” he said.

The Chini state by-election is scheduled on July 4 and June 20 is fixed for nomination while June 30 for early voting following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun of BN on May 6 due to a heart attack.

In the 14th general election, Abu Bakar won the seat with a 4,622-vote majority, polling 10,027 votes to beat PAS’ Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim, who secured 5,405 votes, and PKR’s Mohamad Razali Ithnain, who lost his deposit after garnering only 1,065 votes. - Bernama