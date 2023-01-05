Govt committed to ensuring press freedom: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed to ensuring the freedom and openness of the media in addition to guaranteeing that the checks and balances process continues to thrive and function well, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

Anwar, via a tweet today, was commenting on Malaysia’s position in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index recently released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Malaysia has jumped six places to 113 with 51.55 points compared with the previous year, placed at 119 (60.53 points).

Malaysia also occupies the highest position in ASEAN, followed by Thailand in 115th position, Indonesia (117), Singapore (139), Cambodia (142), Brunei (144), Philippines (147), Laos (161), Vietnam (174) and Myanmar (176). - Bernama