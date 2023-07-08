Govt committed to overcoming poverty, no matter the cost

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated the Unity Government’s commitment to end hardcore poverty this year, even if additional funds are required for the purpose.

Anwar said all government ministries and agencies as well as Cabinet ministers would work hard to realise the goal.

“Do you think that I as Prime Minister can sleep soundly and think that those people (the poor) are neglected? Never, my friends... (if) RM100 million is not enough, RM200 million, I don’t care. I will find (the funds)...that’s my promise,” he said.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, was speaking at the Ceramah Mega Perdana programme in Ukay Perdana, Selangor here, last night which was attended by more than 3,000 people.

Also present were Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, as well as the PH-BN candidates for the Bukit Antarabangsa and Lembah Jaya state seats - Kamri Kamaruddin and Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, when speaking at the Madani Unity Tour programme in Taman Permata, Hulu Klang tonight, Anwar said even if the Opposition condemned or belittled the government’s efforts, it wouldn’t stop him and the Cabinet line-up to finding solutions to the people’s problems.

“Call me (whatever you want), insult me, even if you say I’m ‘stupid’ I don’t care... I will continue to do my best for the people and the country...I’m sure we can (do it).”

“That’s why I said, I don’t want to merely build landmarks and have Malaysia be known only for great landmarks...the first thing I want to be solved is the people’s problems, the issue of hardcore poverty,“ he said.

Anwar also invited the people in the area to make a wise decision by choosing the PH candidate from the Unity Government, Juwairiya Zukifli, over former Bukit Antarabangsa MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, saying that the people should use their power at the polls to punish leaders who betrayed them in search of posts.

The state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu are being held simultaneously with polling day set on Aug 12, while early voting is on Aug 8. - Bernama