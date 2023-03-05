Govt committed to upholding principles of civil society through fair, factual media reporting

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reiterated the commitment and strong determination of the Unity Government to revive the principles of civil society through fair and factual media reporting.

He said this in a tweet in response to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) report stating that Malaysia has been ranked 73rd with 62.83 points in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index compared to the 113th spot with 51.55 points last year.

Malaysia is also ranked the highest among the ASEAN countries, ahead of Thailand (106), Indonesia (108), Singapura (129), the Philippines (132), Brunei (142), Cambodia (147), Laos (160), Myanmar (173) and Vietnam (178).

The index, published on the RSF website, aims to compare the level of media freedom in 180 countries and regions in the world.

In his tweet, the prime minister also expressed hope that the media will continue to work and uphold the principles of democracy. - Bernama