Govt confident Menu Rahmah initiative can thrive

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has expressed confidence that the Menu Rahmah initiative which involves price-controlled food items namely rice, chicken, fish and vegetables, can thrive if prices of goods do not rise sharply.

Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the prices of these food items would not increase by a large amount within these three months as the prices are being controlled by the government.

“So I am confident and believe that if the current prices do not rise too much, Menu Rahmah meals can still thrive,“ he said after launching the Rahmah sales programme at AEON Big in Wangsa Maju today.

Salahuddin said the willingness of industry players was also an important factor in the effort to continue the Menu Rahmah programme.

“As long as they (industry players) feel they can still make profits and (the initiative) can be a crowd puller, then they will continue with this programme. That is my belief,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said big industry players such as Lotus, 99 Speedmart, and NSK will take turns in implementing the Rahmah sales initiative during stipulated months to ease the people’s burden.

Asked about the allegation that certain parties are selling Menu Rahmah meals made from poor-quality ingredients, Salahuddin said he was confident that the industry players involved in the programme are responsible people and will not take advantage of the situation.

On the AEON Big Rahmah sales programme, Salahuddin said it offers 17 daily essential items at low prices including rice, cooking oil, processed food, and toiletries to help the people cope with the rising cost of living, thereby boosting the country’s economic sector. - Bernama