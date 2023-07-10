Govt confident of smooth tabling of motion on Sabah, Sarawak reps appointment in IRB board

PONTIAN: The government is confident that it will not face any problems in tabling the motion for the Sabah and Sarawak governments’ representatives as board members of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Deputy Minister of Finance I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the motion would be tabled through the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2023 which will be tabled in the third meeting of the second term of the 15th Parliament which will convene on Monday (Oct 9).

He said the tabling was in line with the decision of the Cabinet meeting on June 5, to respect and give more power to Sabah and Sarawak in the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63)

“I don’t think there will be a problem, previously, the Minister of Finance was given full authority to appoint whoever he thought fit but now the Minister of Finance’s power is limited by reference to the Chief Minister of Sabah and the Premier of Sarawak in the appointment of two members of the IRB board.

“In other words, we respect and give more power to Sabah and Sarawak in the spirit of (MTPMA63),” he said.

He said this to reporters when asked whether there was a problem in tabling the motion after attending the Johor Kita Madani 2023 at the Pontian Municipal Council square, here today.

The Pontian Member of Parliament said the appointment of the two board members was important and apt so that they would know the amount of revenue collected in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Often, Sabah and Sarawak want to know how much revenue from the people and companies in the two states, they want that revenue to be given back to both states fairly.

“By having their representatives, then they can find out in more detail the amount of revenue collected and then we can plan so that we return the revenue fairly to Sabah and Sarawak for the development of both states,” he said. - Bernama