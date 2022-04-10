Govt confident of two-third support for constitutional amendment

KUALA TERENGGANU: The government is confident of obtaining the support of two-thirds of MPs to amend Article 10 of the Federal Constitution this Monday.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said their support was very important to enable the upcoming tabling of the Anti-Party Hopping Bill.

“The issue is that as long as the constitution is not amended, (the tabling of the bill) cannot happen as the law states whichever law that contradicts the constitution is automatically null and void, so we need to amend (Article 10 of the Federal Constitution) first.

“Amend it so that there is a clause to exempt freedom of speech, assembly and to form associations....to enable the creation of the anti-party hopping law,” he said during a breaking of fast event with the Terengganu community here tonight.

He said the draft bill will be distributed to all members of the technical committee as soon as it is completed.

“Internally, the draft can be shared earlier....we need to be transparent because at the end everyone will vote,” Annuar said.

Meanwhile, he said there was no conflict in the Cabinet meeting over the bill, only several differences in opinions, which he said was a usual matter. - Bernama